Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Police arrest Two as Man dies after sex romp with girlfriend in hotel

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday said it had arrested two persons in connection with the death of a man, Abiodun Akintomowo, in Ondo town, Ondo State.

Akintomowo reportedly lost his life after allegedly having a sex romp with a woman suspected to be his girlfriend, in a hotel located at Akinjagunla area of Ondo Town on Sunday.

SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the arrest while speaking with newsmen in Akure.

Odunlami-Omisanya, who declined to reveal the identity of the suspects, said one of the suspects was the deceased’s girlfriend, while the second suspect was the owner of the hotel where the incident happened.

“The man (deceased) was not feeling alright after the sexual intercourse with the lady in the hotel, so he was rushed to the hospital and later died.

“Investigation into the matter is still ongoing while the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the hospital in the town.

“The two suspects are in police custody,” she said.

A source said the woman raised the alarm when the deceased collapsed in the hotel room after the alleged sex romp.

“The woman raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed, the manager of the hotel and some residents raced to the scene and made frantic efforts to rescue the man. He was later confirmed dead,” the source narrated.

The source added that the management of the hotel later reported the matter at the Yaba Divisional Police Station in the town. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UNILORIN rusticate student over alleged sexual molestation of 17-yr-old girl, others
Next article
Tinubu Hails Chevron’s Commitment To Invest Further in Nigeria
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Hails Chevron’s Commitment To Invest Further in Nigeria

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 24,2024. Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has given an assurance...

UNILORIN rusticate student over alleged sexual molestation of 17-yr-old girl, others

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Management of University of Ilorin, ...

Minister Sets Agenda For Institute On Conflict Resolution

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 24,2024. Minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has...

DMO announces first FGN bonds auction for January 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Hails Chevron’s Commitment To Invest Further in Nigeria

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 24,2024. Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has given an assurance...

UNILORIN rusticate student over alleged sexual molestation of 17-yr-old girl, others

Education 0
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Management of University of Ilorin, ...

Minister Sets Agenda For Institute On Conflict Resolution

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 24,2024. Minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com