Police arrest Two as Man dies after sex romp with girlfriend in hotel

January 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday said it had arrested two persons in connection with the death of a man, Abiodun Akintomowo, in Ondo town, Ondo State.

Akintomowo reportedly lost his life after allegedly having a sex romp with a woman suspected to be his girlfriend, in a hotel located at Akinjagunla area of Ondo Town on Sunday.

SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the arrest while speaking with newsmen in Akure.

Odunlami-Omisanya, who declined to reveal the identity of the suspects, said one of the suspects was the deceased’s girlfriend, while the second suspect was the owner of the hotel where the incident happened.

“The man (deceased) was not feeling alright after the sexual intercourse with the lady in the hotel, so he was rushed to the hospital and later died.

“Investigation into the matter is still ongoing while the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the hospital in the town.

“The two suspects are in police custody,” she said.

A source said the woman raised the alarm when the deceased collapsed in the hotel room after the alleged sex romp.

“The woman raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed, the manager of the hotel and some residents raced to the scene and made frantic efforts to rescue the man. He was later confirmed dead,” the source narrated.

The source added that the management of the hotel later reported the matter at the Yaba Divisional Police Station in the town. (www.naija247news.com).

