PENGASSAN Rejects Shell’s Onshore Asset Sale

By: Godwin Okafor

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has expressed its disapproval of the proposed sale of Shell’s onshore assets, disputing the credibility of the speculated buying group. Shell had earlier announced its intention to sell its Nigerian subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), for $1.3 billion, with an additional payment of up to $1.1 billion related to prior receivables.

In a statement released a week later, PENGASSAN raised concerns about the unknown entities forming the purchasing group, emphasizing the lack of a proven track record in managing diverse assets. The association rejected the terms affecting employees communicated in the presentation to its members, citing specific issues with the labor practices of one of the companies within the consortium managing OML 34.

PENGASSAN asserted its commitment to resist any attempt to transfer assets without addressing the concerns affecting its members. The association urged the buying group to transparently communicate its intentions and engage in meaningful discussions with the association, emphasizing the need for serious engagement rather than what it deemed as a “jamboree” by Shell Management.

The statement concluded by notifying industry regulators, JV Asset partners, and other stakeholders of PENGASSAN’s stance on the planned sale. The association’s leadership affirmed its dedication to focusing on upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations and urged its branches not to be distracted.

