Pension & Retirement

Nigeria’s Pension Assets Grow 21% to N17.9 Trillion in November 2023

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

As of November 2023, Nigeria’s Pension Assets Under Management (AUM) witnessed a significant 21% year-on-year increase, reaching N17.9 trillion, according to recent data from the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Despite this growth, the country’s pension industry is deemed underpenetrated, constituting approximately 9% of the 2022 GDP, which falls below the global average of 29.4% in 2020, as per World Bank data.

While money market securities experienced a slight 8% month-on-month decline to N1.6 trillion, other major investment allocations showed month-on-month increases. Notably, Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) securities, representing 66% of total AUM, rose by 25% year-on-year and 3% month-on-month to N11.8 trillion.

FGN bonds, a significant portion of FGN securities and about 63% of the Pension Fund Administrators’ (PFA) total asset mix, increased by 3% month-on-month and 24% year-on-year to N11.3 trillion.

This consistent growth in PFA’s asset allocation to government bonds can be attributed to increased FGN paper supply by the Debt Management Office and the favorable yield environment resulting from the tight monetary policy stance.

Pension fund holdings in domestic equities experienced a substantial 74% year-on-year increase, reaching N1.5 trillion, constituting 8% of pension AUM.

This notable rise in equity investments is primarily linked to the impressive performance of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NGX) in 2023, with a full-year return of 45.9%, surpassing the 2022 return of 20.0% and exceeding the forecasted 15%.

The robust performance of the domestic stock market in 2023 can be attributed to positive investor responses to market reforms implemented by the new administration and strong corporate results delivered by banks and select non-financial entities.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from Lagos State University.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

