Politics & Govt News

Nigerians Would Soon Enjoy Benefits Of Tough Decisions I’ve Taken Says President Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 24,2024.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised that Nigerians would soon enjoy the benefits of the tough decisions he has taken since coming onboard.

Speaking during a meeting with the South-South Monarchs Forum, led by His Royal Majesty, Major-General Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, and Vice-Chairman of the South-South Monarchs Forum, Tinubu thanked the monarchs for their approach to his administration’s ongoing economic reforms, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy.

He also said his administration is committed to addressing their concerns over development and environmental degradation in the South-South region of the country.Tinubu added;

We are working to revive the economy from the damage of several years. We seek your support, prayers, and understanding, and I am glad that the Vice-Chairman of the Forum served in an organization where we need intelligence to operate.

‘‘You (the traditional institution) will be the source of the intelligence we need for the holistic development of our country, and anytime you need to tell us something, do not hesitate to reach out to this office. I will take on all of your concerns, and I will address each of them one by one.

‘‘We cannot underestimate your contributions to the peace and stability of this country. Continue to uphold us in your prayers and in talking to our youths to keep faith with the country because the light is already visible at the end of the tunnel.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group.

