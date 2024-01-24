Nigeria says Currency Outside Banks Surges to 92.04% in November 2023

In a recent report, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed significant shifts in money supply statistics as of November 2023. Currency in circulation (CIC) experienced a notable 21.24% surge, reaching N3.35 trillion, the highest in 2023, compared to N2.76 trillion in September 2023.

Concurrently, currency outside banks (COB) rose by 27.53% to N3.08 trillion in November 2023 from N2.42 trillion. This indicates that a substantial 92.04% of the currency in circulation was outside the banking system by November 2023, showcasing a remarkable increase from the 57.14% recorded in January 2023, following the CBN’s naira redesign policy.

The currency outside banks had historically averaged around 84.42% of currency in circulation from 1960 to December 2022. The data suggests that the Naira redesign policy, if maintained, could have moderately succeeded in reducing currency outside banks, evident from the initial months of its implementation.

Between January and November 2023, currency in circulation surged by 141.47% (N1.96 trillion), attributed to the reintroduction of older Naira notes previously withdrawn by the CBN. During the same period, currency outside banks witnessed a substantial 288.96% surge (N2.29 trillion), fueled by the rise in non-bank held cash amid growing concerns over the sufficiency of currency in the banking system.

The persistent challenge of a significant portion of currency in circulation remaining outside the banking system has endured since independence, despite past currency redesigns and printing. While previous efforts by the former Central Bank Governor to reduce currency outside the banking system faced criticism, the importance of diminishing cash held outside the banking system is underscored.

Such measures can enhance monetary policy effectiveness, promote financial inclusion, and contribute to combating illicit activities such as terrorism and money laundering when implemented collaboratively with agencies like the EFCC and banks.

