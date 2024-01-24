Nigeria Govt to Introduce Diverse Crop Varieties Following Successful Release of Transgenic Maize

The Federal Government is set to diversify crop varieties following the introduction of transgenic maize.

Minister Uche Nnaji announced ongoing efforts to release various crops, emphasizing their transformative potential for agricultural productivity and food security.

Encouraging farmers to adopt the new maize varieties, Nnaji sees them as a crucial step towards a prosperous and food-secure future. He expressed gratitude to NABDA and partners, praising President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to innovation as an engine of growth.

The January release marks a significant stride in enhancing agricultural productivity and solidifying Nigeria’s global agricultural standing. The minister thanked NABDA for their relentless efforts and support, instrumental to this groundbreaking achievement.

He applauded the dedication of scientists, researchers, experts, institutions, and foreign collaborators contributing to the development and release of these transgenic crop varieties.

