Naira appreciates to N878.61/$1 at the official market

January 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira gained against the American dollar on Tuesday, 23rd January 2024 at the official market.

The domestic currency appreciated 5.05% to close at N878.61 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N46.73 gain or a 5.05% increase in the local currency compared to the N925.34 closed on Monday.

The intraday high recorded was N1336.05/$1, while the intraday low was N701/$1, representing a wide spread of N635.05/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $58.46 million, representing a 20.28% decrease compared to the previous day.

However, the naira closed flat at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1360/$1, the same as what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1393/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

