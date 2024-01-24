LGBTQ Marriage Inconsistent With Nigeria’s Traditions & Culture, Minister tells western leaders

During the 45th Universal Periodic Review in Geneva, Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi reiterated Nigeria’s strong opposition to same-sex marriage, citing its incompatibility with the country’s domestic laws.

He emphasized that these laws are reflective of the sentiments of the Nigerian people. The enactment of legislation prohibiting same-sex marriage occurred during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, imposing sanctions such as fines and prison sentences.

Despite opposition from Western nations, including the United States, Minister Fagbemi’s clarification serves as a reaffirmation of Nigeria’s steadfast position on this issue.

