Lagos govt orders closure of Lekki Conservation Centre over faulty walkway

January 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC).

This comes after a visitor took to social media to raise alarm about the state of the canopy walkway at the facility.

The State Government also ordered immediate and extensive repairs in affected areas.

Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Omojola, who, yesterday, Jan. 23, led a team on a visit to the Centre, said that the safety of Lagos residents remained the highest priority of the state government at all times.

However, during the visit, it was found that the faulty canopy walkway had been repaired.

But reacting to the development, the management of Lekki Conservation-Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) said: “Our attention has been drawn to a video making the rounds about an incident that happened on December 16, 2023, of one broken metal brace on the canopy walkway at the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC). Prior to the festive peak period, we had conducted pre-festive maintenance from December 4-13, 2023. (www.naija247news.com).

