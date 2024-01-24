Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Lagos govt orders closure of Lekki Conservation Centre over faulty walkway

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC).

This comes after a visitor took to social media to raise alarm about the state of the canopy walkway at the facility.

The State Government also ordered immediate and extensive repairs in affected areas.

Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Omojola, who, yesterday, Jan. 23, led a team on a visit to the Centre, said that the safety of Lagos residents remained the highest priority of the state government at all times.

However, during the visit, it was found that the faulty canopy walkway had been repaired.

But reacting to the development, the management of Lekki Conservation-Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) said: “Our attention has been drawn to a video making the rounds about an incident that happened on December 16, 2023, of one broken metal brace on the canopy walkway at the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC). Prior to the festive peak period, we had conducted pre-festive maintenance from December 4-13, 2023. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fire guts Yobe GSM market, destroys properties worth N150m
Next article
Kano Police Arrest Politician Over Alleged Incitement On Radio
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kano Police Arrest Politician Over Alleged Incitement On Radio

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Men of the Kano state police...

Fire guts Yobe GSM market, destroys properties worth N150m

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Properties worth N150 million, on Tuesday,...

Two-storey Building In Anambra Gutted by Fire

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Goods and documents worth millions have...

NDLEA secures 68 convictions, rehabilitates 12 in A’Ibom – Commander

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kano Police Arrest Politician Over Alleged Incitement On Radio

CrimeWatch 0
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Men of the Kano state police...

Fire guts Yobe GSM market, destroys properties worth N150m

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Properties worth N150 million, on Tuesday,...

Two-storey Building In Anambra Gutted by Fire

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Goods and documents worth millions have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com