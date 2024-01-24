Menu
CrimeWatch

Kano Police Arrest Politician Over Alleged Incitement On Radio

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Men of the Kano state police command have arrested a politician identified as Abdulmajid Danbilki also known as “Commander’’ for allegedly inciting violence while featuring on a radio programme.

According to the police, Danbilki allegedly uttered unguarded statements capable of promoting violence and inciting people against the state government. During the radio programme and in a subsequent viral video he allegedly called on Kano State residents to resist any attempt by the state government to reorganise the Emirates councils.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen, the state Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, said the suspect had been arraigned and remanded at a correctional facility till Feb. 6 when his bail application would be heard by the Chief Magistrate’s court hearing his case.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
