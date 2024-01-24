Menu
Family of the Nigerian flag designer explains why they haven’t buried their father

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

On August 30, 2023, Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the man who designed the Nigerian flag, passed away at the age of 87. However, his family has revealed that they are still waiting for the government to choose a date for his burial.

The family explained in a statement that the government committee set up to plan his burial seems to be taking an extended period. Expressing their frustration, Akinkunmi Akinwumi Samuel stated, “If the government is not interested in giving our national icon, Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (OFR), a befitting burial as promised, let them allow the family to do it in the little way they can through the help of God and well-meaning individuals.”

The family also disclosed that they had initially planned his burial for December 7th and 8th, 2023. Unfortunately, the Oyo State government canceled the arrangement because none of the state officials were present when they selected the date. Despite these challenges, the family emphasized that they do not intend to engage the government in a dispute or give the impression that they have an entitlement mentality.

In light of these circumstances, the family decided to bring the matter to the public’s attention, so everyone understands the situation. Samuel paid tribute to his father, saying, “Life indeed is short; I can boldly say you lived life with a landmark. Continue to rest, my papa! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinwunmi (O.F.R). A great man has gone.”

Who is Taiwo Akinkunmi?

Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi was a distinguished Nigerian civil servant who designed the Nigerian flag as the country prepared for independence from Britain in 1960. In 2014, he received the national honor, Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), from Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan. Born on May 10, 1936, in Owu, Abeokuta, Ogun State, southwest Nigeria, Taiwo attended Baptist Day Secondary School in Ibadan for his primary education and Ibadan Grammar School for his secondary education. After working as a civil servant at the secretariat in Ibadan, he traveled to London to study Agricultural Engineering at Norwood Technical College. During his time in London, he saw an advertisement in a newspaper calling for flag design submissions for Nigeria. Taiwo submitted his design, which was selected as the best from over 2000 entries, and he received £100 as compensation. After graduating, Taiwo returned to Nigeria and worked for the Ministry of Agriculture.

Godwin Okafor
