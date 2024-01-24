Menu
Revenue and Taxation

FAAC Allocates N1.1 Trillion Dec.2023 Revenue to Federal, State, and Local Govts”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed a total of N1.1 trillion as the December 2023 allocation to the Federal Government, States, and Local Government councils. The announcement was made in a communiqué issued at the end of the FAAC meeting for January 2024, chaired by the Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein.

The total distributable revenue of N1,127.408 billion included statutory revenue of N363.188 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N458.622 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N17.855 billion, and Exchange Difference revenue of N287.743 billion. Additionally, the deductions for cost of collection amounted to N62.254 billion, while total transfers, interventions, and refunds were N484.568 billion.

The gross statutory revenue for December 2023 was N875.382 billion, slightly lower than the N882.560 billion received in November 2023. Meanwhile, the gross revenue available from VAT in December 2023 increased to N492.506 billion from N360.455 billion in November 2023.

From the total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received N383.872 billion, State Governments received N396.693 billion, and Local Government Councils received N288.928 billion. Derivation revenue of N57.915 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared with benefiting states.

The breakdown of the distributable statutory revenue showed the Federal Government receiving N173.729 billion, State Governments receiving N88.118 billion, and Local Government Councils receiving N67.935 billion. The Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) of N17.855 billion was shared among the Federal Government (N2.678 billion), State Governments (N8.928 billion), and Local Government Councils (N6.249 billion). The Exchange Difference revenue of N287.743 billion was allocated with the Federal Government receiving N138.672 billion, State Governments receiving N70.336 billion, and Local Government Councils receiving N54.226 billion.

In December 2023, significant increases were observed in Companies Income Tax (CIT), Excise Duty, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), VAT, and EMTL, while Oil and Gas Royalties decreased substantially. Import Duty and CET Levies experienced a marginal decrease.

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for December was reported as $473,754.57. The FAAC meeting aimed to address the allocation of revenues to various tiers of government and highlighted the challenges and fluctuations in revenue sources.

Godwin Okafor
