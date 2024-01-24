Menu
Big Oil

Equinor Completes Sale of Agbami Oil Field Stake to Chappal Energies

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Equinor has finalized the sale of its 53.85% stake in the Agbami oil field, located offshore Nigeria and operated by Chevron, to Chappal Energies. The agreement includes Equinor Nigeria Energy Company (ENEC) and its ownership in oil and gas lease OML 128.

Equinor has been a key player in developing Nigeria’s largest deepwater oil field since 1992. The Agbami field, in operation since 2008, has produced over 1 billion barrels of oil, contributing significant value to partners and the Nigerian society.

Nina Koch, Equinor’s Senior Vice President for Africa Operations, stated that the transaction aligns with Equinor’s strategy to optimize its global oil and gas portfolio, focusing on core areas. Chappal Energies, a Nigerian-owned energy company, is committed to further developing the assets, contributing to Nigeria’s economy for years to come.

Chappal Energies, specializing in unlocking value in Nigeria and Africa’s oil and gas resources, aims to enhance operational efficiency, manage produced water, improve evacuation logistics, develop gas resources, optimize capital expenditure, and replace infrastructure for aging assets.

Ufoma Immanuel, Managing Director of Chappal Energies, expressed excitement about the transition, emphasizing the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and contributing to Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

Godwin Okafor
