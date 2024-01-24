Menu
DSS Denies Arrest Miyetti Allah President, Bello Bodejo

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 24,2024.

The Department of State Services, DSS, has denied the arrest of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore President, Bello Bodejo.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said Bodejo was not in its custody.

In a terse statement on Tuesday night, the secret police spokesperson wrote: “He’s not with the DSS.”

Widespread reports had claimed that the secret police arrested Bodejo at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

His arrest was said to be linked to the establishment of a vigilante group, Nomad vigilante group.

The Fulani socio-cultural organisation unveiled a vigilante group in Nasarawa last week.

Bodejo had said the vigilante group would assist security agencies in combating criminal activities in the north-central state.

He said the vigilante group is made up of 1,144 Fulani youths selected from various communities in the 13 LGAs of the state.

He added that profiling of persons interested in joining the vigilante group was ongoing, noting that the target was to recruit up to 4,000 youths.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
