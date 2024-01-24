Menu
Celebrities Join the Celebration at Kunle Remi's Wedding

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigerian stars gathered to honor Oyekunle Oluwaremi Opeyemi, known as Kunle Remi, during his wedding to longtime girlfriend Boluwatiwi Oye in Lagos.

The couple embraced tradition with orange and brown attire during their traditional ceremony.

The engagement, announced on January 1, garnered well-wishes from celebrities, including Femi Otedola, Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye, and others.

The church wedding took place the next morning, with Bimbo Ademoye expressing joy and gratitude on her Instagram page.

The couple shared photos of their proposal, creating a buzz on social media. The groomsmen, dressed in white Agbada, added flair to the celebration.

