FGN Bonds

CBN’s Upcoming T-Bills Auction: Yield Outlook for January 24, 2024

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is scheduled to hold a Treasury Bills (T-Bills) Primary Market Auction (PMA) on the 24th of January 2024. At the PMA, existing TBills totalling NGN231.82bn (NGN7.85bn, NGN6.44bn and NGN217.53bn across the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day instruments, respectively) will mature and be rolled over.

Outlook on Yields
At the last Primary Market Auction (PMA), the total amount offered was NGN56.56bn, lower than the NGN67.02bn offered at the previous auction in December 2023.

However, the total subscription increased to NGN1.14trn (vs. NGN1.04trn at the previous auction). We attribute this to the robust system liquidity during the period. Thus, the subscription-to-offer ratio increased to 20.16x (vs. 15.48x at the previous auction).

Meanwhile, the amount allotted equalled the offer amount (NGN56.56bn) at the last auction (vs. NGN317.02bn at the previous auction), implying a lower allotment-to-offer ratio (1.00x vs. 4.73x at the previous auction). Consequently, the stop rates on the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day instruments declined by 456bps, 578bps and 384bps to 2.44%, 4.22% and 8.40%, respectively.

In the forthcoming auction, we anticipate an uptrend in stop rates across the trio instruments. We believe the higher offer amount (NGN231.82bn) makes a case for higher instrument rates. Also, we expect the uptrend in the inflation rate, gleaned from the recent data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), to spur further investors’ demand for higher rates at the auction.

Furthermore, the negative liquidity balance of NGN397.82bn as of 23rd January 2024, chiefly impacted by the monetary authority’s liquidity management strategy, is expected to push rates higher.

The secondary market has traded on a mixed note since the last auction, with the average T-Bills yield declining to 4.12% as of 15th January 2024 (vs. 5.02% as at the previous auction). However, the average yield rose to 5.44% as of 22nd January 2024.

Given the above, our rate guidance is informed by the need to strike a balance between maximizing investment returns and having a successful bid. Thus, the recommended stop rates for the respective instruments are as follows:

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

