Benzema Seeks Saudi Club Transfer After Bust-Up – Source

Karim Benzema is seeking to leave Saudi club Al-Ittihad following a heated confrontation with the management, according to a source. The 36-year-old former Real Madrid striker expressed his inability to perform under the current pressure and requested a temporary departure to change the atmosphere.

Although Al-Ittihad offered to loan Benzema to another Saudi Pro League club, he declined the proposal. The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, reportedly earning 100 million euros ($109 million) annually, returned late after the mid-season break and has been training alone in Jeddah.

Chelsea is rumored to be interested in loaning Benzema, but his former club Lyon cannot afford his wages. The Saudi Public Investment Fund, which owns Al-Ittihad, states there is no option for Benzema to leave this month. Despite scoring nine goals in the Saudi Pro League, he trails behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Ittihad are currently seventh in the division after three successive defeats. They have scored the fewest goals and conceded the most among the four teams owned by the PIF. The league is set to resume on February 7.

Another high-profile recruitment to the Saudi league, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, quit his club Al-Ettifaq to join Dutch side Ajax last week. Henderson insisted his decision to return to Europe was made for football reasons because he wants to be in contention for England’s Euro 2024 squad. His family reportedly found it hard to settle in the Gulf, and his reputation as a supporter of LGBTQ rights was tarnished by his move to Saudi Arabia.

