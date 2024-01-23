Menu
Uganda in talks with UAE investment firm over planned oil refinery

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

KAMPALA, Jan 23 (Reuters) – Uganda is negotiating with an investment company led by a member of Dubai’s royal family to develop a planned $4 billion refinery for some of its crude oil, its energy minister said on Tuesday.
Uganda in July last year terminated negotiations with a consortium that included a unit of U.S. firm Baker Hughes (BKR.O), opens new tab over its failure to mobilise financing in time.
Uganda is counting on the 60,000 barrel-per-day refinery for its nascent hydrocarbons industry.

“Expressions of interest were received from several potential investors and they were evaluated … following which a memorandum of understanding was signed on the 22 of December 2023,” Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa said at a news conference.
Negotiations on the key commercial details between the government and United Arab Emirates-based Alpha MBM Investments started on Jan. 16 and are expected to be completed within three months, she added.

Alpha MBM Investments’ website says it is led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, a member of Dubai’s royal family.
Uganda expects to start pumping crude commercially in 2025 from fields in the Albertine rift basin in the country’s west near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The fields are jointly operated by the Ugandan government via the state-run Uganda National Oil Company, China’s CNOOC (0883.HK), opens new tab and France’s TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), opens new tab.

President Yoweri Museveni’s government wants to process some of its crude domestically to boost employment and benefit from technology transfer.
Nankabirwa also said Uganda had on Tuesday issued a licence to CNOOC to produce Liquefied Petroleum Gas at a plant to be constructed in the Kingfisher development area that CNOOC operates.
Kingfisher is one of Uganda’s two commercial oil development fields. The second, Tilenga, is operated by TotalEnergies.
The minister did not say how much gas CNOOC would produce annually. Uganda’s gas reserves are estimated at 500 billion cubic feet.

Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

