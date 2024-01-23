Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Troops and vigilantes rescue four kidnap victims in Kebbi forest

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with local vigilantes, have successfully rescued four kidnapped victims from bandits in Shanga forest, Kebbi State

The troops conducted a raid in Sabon Birnin village in Shanga Local Government Area of the state on Monday, January 22, 2024, in an all out clearance operation against the bandits.

The Director in charge of Security, Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi, AbdulRahman Usman, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement signed by Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris.

“At about 0430 am on 22rd January 2024, gallant troops of 1 Battalion Dukku Barracks Birnin-Kebbi on clearance operation in conjunction with local Vigilantes conducted a raid in Sabon Birni Village in Shanga LGA of Kebbi State,” the statement read.

“During the operation, the team dislodged and neutralised some bandits as well as destroyed their camp.

“Items recovered include; 3 AK-47 rifles mounted with magazines, 3 extra magazines, 142 rounds of ammunition and pairs of military uniform among other items.

“I am happy to also inform you that, in addition, the gallant troops rescued 4 kidnapped victims named; Alh Hakimi Rumbu (60yr), Amina Dikko (47yr) of Sangara Village in Shanga LGA and Alhaji Abdullahi(50yr) and Bello Abdullahi(22yr) of Tungan Namuna in Koko LGA.”

While reiterating the unwavering commitment of the state government to provide adequate security to all citizens in the state, AbdulRahman commended Governor Nasir Idris for giving security operatives moral and material support to carry out their duty of protecting the lives and property of Kebbi people.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Church burnt as religious crisis breaks out in Plateau
Next article
Mohbad Father’s Lawyers Ask Coroner To Summon Primeboy, Two Others
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCT Primary School Teachers Protest Non-Payment Of Salary Arrears

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),...

Nigeria To Defend Human Rights Record Before UN Council Today

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Nigeria will defend its human rights record before the...

Nigeria’s Dangote Retains First Place As Forbes Ranks Otedola 20th Richest In Africa

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
American business magazine, Forbes, has ranked the Chairman of...

Mohbad Father’s Lawyers Ask Coroner To Summon Primeboy, Two Others

The Editor The Editor -
Lawyers to Mr Joshua Aloba, the father of late...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCT Primary School Teachers Protest Non-Payment Of Salary Arrears

Colleges 0
Primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),...

Nigeria To Defend Human Rights Record Before UN Council Today

Diplomacy 0
Nigeria will defend its human rights record before the...

Nigeria’s Dangote Retains First Place As Forbes Ranks Otedola 20th Richest In Africa

Lifestyle News 0
American business magazine, Forbes, has ranked the Chairman of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com