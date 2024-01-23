Troops and vigilantes rescue four kidnap victims in Kebbi forest

January 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with local vigilantes, have successfully rescued four kidnapped victims from bandits in Shanga forest, Kebbi State

The troops conducted a raid in Sabon Birnin village in Shanga Local Government Area of the state on Monday, January 22, 2024, in an all out clearance operation against the bandits.

The Director in charge of Security, Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi, AbdulRahman Usman, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement signed by Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris.

“At about 0430 am on 22rd January 2024, gallant troops of 1 Battalion Dukku Barracks Birnin-Kebbi on clearance operation in conjunction with local Vigilantes conducted a raid in Sabon Birni Village in Shanga LGA of Kebbi State,” the statement read.

“During the operation, the team dislodged and neutralised some bandits as well as destroyed their camp.

“Items recovered include; 3 AK-47 rifles mounted with magazines, 3 extra magazines, 142 rounds of ammunition and pairs of military uniform among other items.

“I am happy to also inform you that, in addition, the gallant troops rescued 4 kidnapped victims named; Alh Hakimi Rumbu (60yr), Amina Dikko (47yr) of Sangara Village in Shanga LGA and Alhaji Abdullahi(50yr) and Bello Abdullahi(22yr) of Tungan Namuna in Koko LGA.”

While reiterating the unwavering commitment of the state government to provide adequate security to all citizens in the state, AbdulRahman commended Governor Nasir Idris for giving security operatives moral and material support to carry out their duty of protecting the lives and property of Kebbi people.(www.naija247news.com).

