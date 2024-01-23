Menu
Terrorists in military uniform kidnap 30 villagers in Katsina

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Terrorists wearing military uniforms have kidnapped 30 people in Tasharnagulle village, Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to the Daily Trust, the terrorists stormed the village around 8:pm on Sunday, January 21, 2024, and started shooting into the air.

Thereafter they began to call on those running to stop assuring that nothing would happen to them.

“They were saying, ‘we are security personnel, we have come to help you but you are running away, we will shoot anyone who runs away,’” a source told the publication.

He narrated that some of the bandits then started moving from house to house and harassing people telling them to come out and not to run, adding that was why they were able to assemble many people to abduct.

A man who escaped being abducted stated that when they got to a location, where the bandits had kept their motorbikes, they took a head count, totalling 31 men and women (including girls and married women), and then they told everyone to get on the motorbikes.

He said it was then he managed to escape and return home.

While residents of the area confirmed the incident to the press, the police authorities said they were still investigating the happening.

Police spokesman Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu an ASP, said they will investigate the matter. (www.naija247news.com).

