SUPREME COURT VERDICT… Anxiety As Sacked Plateau Lawmakers Vow To Resume

Jan 23,2024

.Senior lawyers in Nigeria have cautioned against the resort to self-help and anarchy following the declaration of the 16 lawmakers of the Plateau State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later sacked by the Court of Appeal that they would resume legislative duties today after the recess that commenced in December last year.

Majority leader and member representing Bokkos state constituency, Hon. Ishaku Maren, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Jos, the state capital

Naija247News reports that the 16 lawmakers were removed from office by the Court of Appeal which faulted their party primaries; however, the Supreme Court subsequently condemned the Court of Appeal for its decision, saying the premise was an intra-party affair and there were copious precedents for the appeal court to draw from. In effect, the Supreme Court’s pronouncement showed that the Appeal Court’s removal of the PDP lawmakers was a miscarriage of justice. But unfortunately for the affected lawmakers, the court of appeal is the final court for adjudicating election petitions for legislators.

But Hon Maren, who was flanked by the other 15 PDP legislators, has declared that the sacked lawmakers would return to their offices.

He noted while they were on recess, two judgements were passed regarding the status of the state house of assembly members, with the first one given by the Court of Appeal.

“They said one cannot put something on nothing; that PDP on the Plateau has no structure, and on that premise that they sacked all the 16 PDP legislators,” he said.

According to Maren, a superior court, the Supreme Court, subsequently gave its own verdict regarding the same issues and said the case brought before the Court of Appeal in its entirety was fraudulent because the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the entire matter, and by it was still referring to the submission that one cannot build something on nothing.

Maren said the Supreme Court also argued that it was even a wrong destination that such a case will be taken to, and by implications it shows that the verdict of the Court of Appeal is a nullity and it was disregarding that judgement in its entirety.(www.naija247news.com)

