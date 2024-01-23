Senator Ndume Urges Immediate Salary Review for Underpaid Security Personnel Since 2008

Senator Ali Ndume, the Senate Majority Chief Whip, criticized the inadequate remuneration for security agencies, highlighting that recruits receive less than N50,000 monthly.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ndume urged the Federal Government to promptly review the salaries and stipends for military personnel, emphasizing the challenges faced by those sacrificing for the nation.

He pointed out the disparity between meager allowances and the demands placed on security personnel, urging a comprehensive salary review.

Ndume stressed that the last salary increment for security agencies occurred in 2008 and called for immediate action to address the deficit in manpower within the Nigerian Police Force and Army.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for proper equipment and motivation to boost the morale of security personnel in addressing national threats.

