Ogun Banker and Father of One Declared Missing

January 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An Employee of a microfinance bank at Kemta Oloko, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Mr. Olumide Openaike, has been declared missing by his family.

A WhatsApp message had announced that the banker and father of one said to be a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Strong Tower Zonal, had gone missing.

The WhatsApp message partly reads, “Please, I want to let you all know that Mr. Openaike Francis Olumide has been missing since yesterday, Wednesday (17/1/2024) in the morning on his way to his working place. That was when we last heard from him till now. No one has seen or heard anything about him which has never happened before. RCCG Ogun 28 brethren and his family have been in great shock and confusion for his disappearance.”

Speaking with Punch on Sunday, his wife, Mrs. Openaike, also an employee of a microfinance bank, said the 35-year-old banker left home for his workplace on Wednesday, January 17 and since then he had not returned home.

“We both left our place of abode, Bode Olude, Abeokuta on that fateful Wednesday. We boarded the cab to Elega junction after which we both departed. I left in a taxi to Onikolobo where I work with a microfinance bank, he was still to trying to get a cab to his workplace at Kemta Oloko, Abeokuta when I left,” she said.

“Around 10 a.m., I tried calling him but his phone rang out. I thought he was busy so I continued with my work until when I got home in the evening and he was nowhere to be found. He did not come back home and his phone was switched off.

“His colleagues at work also said they had called him and that his phone rang out and later it was switched off. So, he did not get to his place of work that day and never returned home.

“I have reported the incident to the police at Bode Olude and I have been to the police station at Adatan, Abeokuta. The family is worried, we however trust God that the Lord will bring him back. We are counting on our security agencies to help in locating him.”

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident.

“One Temitope reported the case of a missing person involving one Olumide Openaike on Wednesday, January 17 around 7pm. He is said to be light in complexion. The police formations across the state are already aware and we shall keep spreading the message to give adequate publicity with the ultimate aim of finding him and reuniting him with his family,” she stated.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...