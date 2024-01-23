Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Ogun Banker and Father of One Declared Missing

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An Employee of a microfinance bank at Kemta Oloko, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Mr. Olumide Openaike, has been declared missing by his family.

A WhatsApp message had announced that the banker and father of one said to be a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Strong Tower Zonal, had gone missing.

The WhatsApp message partly reads, “Please, I want to let you all know that Mr. Openaike Francis Olumide has been missing since yesterday, Wednesday (17/1/2024) in the morning on his way to his working place. That was when we last heard from him till now. No one has seen or heard anything about him which has never happened before. RCCG Ogun 28 brethren and his family have been in great shock and confusion for his disappearance.”

Speaking with Punch on Sunday, his wife, Mrs. Openaike, also an employee of a microfinance bank, said the 35-year-old banker left home for his workplace on Wednesday, January 17 and since then he had not returned home.

“We both left our place of abode, Bode Olude, Abeokuta on that fateful Wednesday. We boarded the cab to Elega junction after which we both departed. I left in a taxi to Onikolobo where I work with a microfinance bank, he was still to trying to get a cab to his workplace at Kemta Oloko, Abeokuta when I left,” she said.

“Around 10 a.m., I tried calling him but his phone rang out. I thought he was busy so I continued with my work until when I got home in the evening and he was nowhere to be found. He did not come back home and his phone was switched off.

“His colleagues at work also said they had called him and that his phone rang out and later it was switched off. So, he did not get to his place of work that day and never returned home.

“I have reported the incident to the police at Bode Olude and I have been to the police station at Adatan, Abeokuta. The family is worried, we however trust God that the Lord will bring him back. We are counting on our security agencies to help in locating him.”

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident.

“One Temitope reported the case of a missing person involving one Olumide Openaike on Wednesday, January 17 around 7pm. He is said to be light in complexion. The police formations across the state are already aware and we shall keep spreading the message to give adequate publicity with the ultimate aim of finding him and reuniting him with his family,” she stated.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Equity Market Appreciates by 1.31%, All-Share Index hit 95,768.12 points
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Equity Market Appreciates by 1.31%, All-Share Index hit 95,768.12 points

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Stock market on Monday appreciated...

Plot To Kill Benue State Speaker Uncovered, Suspects Arrested

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Police Force, through the...

Court To Fubara: By Withdrawing All Suits, You’ve Admitted Wrong and Liability

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting Abuja, on Monday,...

My Government Fighting Corruption For Prosperity’s Sake, Tinubu Tells CAN Leadership

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has declared that his government...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Equity Market Appreciates by 1.31%, All-Share Index hit 95,768.12 points

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
January 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Stock market on Monday appreciated...

Plot To Kill Benue State Speaker Uncovered, Suspects Arrested

Security News 0
January 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Police Force, through the...

Court To Fubara: By Withdrawing All Suits, You’ve Admitted Wrong and Liability

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting Abuja, on Monday,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com