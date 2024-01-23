Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

NIMC to launch NIN enrollment app for Nigerians in Diaspora

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced plans to allow Nigerians in the diaspora to seamlessly enrol for their National Identification Number (NIN) through a user-friendly self-service application.

According to a statement signed by the Technical Adviser to the NIMC DG on Media and Communications, Ayodele Bablola, the app will go live in February this year.

The statement further disclosed that the NIMC DG, Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote announced this plan during a strategic meeting at the office of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Chairman/CEO Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa during a courtesy visit on Monday.

Sharing insights into the upcoming self-service app, the NIMC DG said the application would provide a contactless and seamless experience for Nigerians in the diaspora seeking to obtain their NINs.

The NIMC statement read in part:

“Engr. Coker-Odusote emphasized that the initiative aligns with her commitment to enhancing service delivery and creating a hassle-free system for Nigerians abroad.

“As part of the process, a dedicated Diaspora Focal Point Desk will be established at the NIMC Office to ensure swift resolution of issues within 24 hours. This customer-centric approach aims to provide efficient support to Nigerians abroad in line with the agency’s commitment to quality service delivery.”

On her part, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa was said to have expressed gratitude to the NIMC delegation for the innovative solution while acknowledging the forward-thinking strategy adopted by Engr. Coker-Odusote.

The NiDCOM Chairman highlighted the significance of the new system, emphasizing its capability to easily link NIN with international passports for Nigerians residing outside the country.

According to her, the strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in leveraging technology to enhance the accessibility of critical identity services for Nigerians in the Diaspora. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG to launch intervention program for MSMEs and large businesses
Next article
Naira depreciates against dollar to N925.34/$1 at the official market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Court To Fubara: By Withdrawing All Suits, You’ve Admitted Wrong and Liability

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting Abuja, on Monday,...

My Government Fighting Corruption For Prosperity’s Sake, Tinubu Tells CAN Leadership

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has declared that his government...

Court Declares Fubara’s N800bn 2024 Budget Illegal

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has...

SUPREME COURT VERDICT… Anxiety As Sacked Plateau Lawmakers Vow To Resume

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024 .Senior lawyers in Nigeria have cautioned against the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court To Fubara: By Withdrawing All Suits, You’ve Admitted Wrong and Liability

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting Abuja, on Monday,...

My Government Fighting Corruption For Prosperity’s Sake, Tinubu Tells CAN Leadership

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has declared that his government...

Court Declares Fubara’s N800bn 2024 Budget Illegal

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com