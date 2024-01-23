Menu
Nigeria To Defend Human Rights Record Before UN Council Today

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Nigeria will defend its human rights record before the United Nations Human Rights Council sitting in Geneva, Switzerland today (Tuesday).
The UN Human Rights Council is the main intergovernmental body within the United Nations responsible for human rights. Established in 2006 by the General Assembly, the Council is responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe.
The Council, composed of 47 Member States, provides a multilateral forum to address human rights violations and country situations. It responds to human rights emergencies and makes recommendations on how to better implement human rights on the ground.
It was learnt that some of the complaints against Nigeria before the Council include; concerns about the conduct of security agencies not only in dealing with crimes but the insurgency in some parts of Northern Nigeria, the status of women in Nigeria especially as it relates to women in elective and appointive positions, the independence of anti-corruption agencies, challenges with criminal justice reform including prison congestion and the large number of persons awaiting trial, elections and the prosecution of electoral offenders as well as the ability of the Government of Nigeria to implement recommendations of local and international human rights investigative bodies.
The Nigerian delegation is led by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jeddy-Agba and Olawale Fapohunda SAN, former Attorney General, Ekiti State.

