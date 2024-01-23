NDLEA secured 68 convictions in A’Ibom- Commander

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Akwa Ibom State Command, secured 68 convictions in 2023.

The state Commander of the NDLEA, Mrs Obot Bassey, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday said the command, during the period, arrested 195 suspects, comprising 159 males and 36 females and seized drugs weighing 1, 267. 24kg worth millions of naira.

She said that the command also counselled about 278 suspects comprising 263 males and 15 females during the period.

She said, “For the year 2023 just ended, The Akwa Ibom Command recorded the following achievements; arrested 195 suspects comprising 159 males and 36 females and recorded drug seizures totalling 1, 267. 244kg.

“During the period under review, we secured 68 convictions and all of them are serving jail terms in our custodial centres.

“Compared with the statistics of 2022, it is obvious that the command had a better achievement in 2023.

“With the seizure of 460.344kg of drugs in 2022 and 1, 267.244kg in 2023, there is a 175 per cent increase in the seizures recorded.

“The drug war is not an easy one as drug traffickers change their modus operandi daily to evade arrest, in the same vein, officers are on high alert and their toes giving them close and marked pursuit.

“The implication of the prevalence of these hard drugs in Akwa Ibom state is the spike in criminal activities such as frequent cult clashes, youth unrest, daring armed robbery cases, kidnapping, militancy and the like.”

Bassey added that Akwa Ibom is identified as mostly a consumer transit state with drug dealers striving to litter the streets with illicit drugs, adding that NDLEA would continue to collaborate with sister agencies in the state to fight the drug menace to the barest minimum.

She commended the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, Gov. Umo Eno and other security agencies for their support to the command and solicited more support in the years ahead to ensure that illicit drugs are eliminated from the society.

