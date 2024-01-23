Naira depreciates against dollar to N925.34/$1 at the official market

January 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian naira further declined against the dollar on Monday, January 22nd, 2024, in both the official and black markets.

The domestic currency depreciated 2.54% to close at N925.34 to a dollar at the close of business, based on data from NAFEM where forex is officially traded.

This represents an N22.89 loss or a 2.54% decrease in the local currency compared to the N902.45 it closed at on the previous day.

Similarly, the naira depreciated at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1360/$1, representing a 0.74% decrease over what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1371.02/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

