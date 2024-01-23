My Government Fighting Corruption For Prosperity’s Sake, Tinubu Tells CAN Leadership

Jan 23,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has declared that his government will not relent in addressing corruption and other vices because it is a sacred duty to ensure that the country is set right for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

Speaking on Monday at State House, Abuja, when he received a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, Tinubu emphasised the role of faith leaders in fostering unity and peace in the country

He called on Christian leaders to support the administration’s ongoing fight against corruption by encouraging Nigerians to have a change of mind-set on money-related matters.

According to him, “We have no other country but Nigeria. If you do not preach the sermon of understanding, tolerance, perseverance, and hope for Nigerians, you are doing damage to the country, and nobody will help us repair it.

“Let us dialogue because public condemnation of a nation is not what makes any citizen a good one. We must admonish Nigerians to have a change of mind-set and not to make money our god or master. I believe we will get to the Promised Land, and Nigeria will flourish.”

The president also said concerning his government, “We are here to listen, and if you observe any inadequacies in my government, let us know. I am here today because of your prayers and the will of God Almighty. What I have challenged myself to do each day is to be fair to all Nigerians.

“I have had a number of criticisms, including the rationale behind the size of my cabinet. If you want efficient, mobile, and resourceful people, we have to give people a load they can carry. If you combine too many ministries because you want to save money, you will have a future of non-performance and no results.

Nigeria needs to turn the corner to grow, and we must give people challenges they can manage, and that is what we are doing.”

Earlier in his remarks, Okoh urged Tinubu not to relent in his effort to provide good governance by ensuring security, inclusivity, and peaceful co-existence in the country.

He told the president, “You have extended a hand of fellowship to us, and we embrace you and your family with the love of Christ and promise to partner with you in nation-building, for the task is quite daunting.

“You will not stumble, and you will not fall. We believe that you have the sagacity to give leadership in battling our challenges and in turning around the fortunes of our nation, Nigeria, within a short time. You have shown that you are a listening leader, and we appreciate this.

“CAN has maintained an active presence at all levels, from the national to the grassroots, and we have remained non-partisan. You will always find our association as a ready and willing partner in nation-building.”

Answering reporters’ questions after the visit, the CAN president lauded Tinubu for running an inclusive government, saying his pronouncements so far have increased the confidence of Nigerians.

Okoh called on Nigerians to be patient and support the president in his vision for a new Nigeria.

He stated, “The leadership of CAN visited the president to pay a courtesy visit and to congratulate him on his election and to pledge our support for his administration.”

He said the Christian body found that the way Tinubu had made appointments so far since assuming office showed his commitment to an inclusive government.

The CAN leader said Tinubu’s inclusive approach to appointments had already increased the confidence of Nigerians in his administration. He advised the president to continue on the path of inclusion, which had been evident from the beginning of his administration.

Okoh added that CAN had observed with keen interest Tinubu’s sensitivity towards the challenges confronting the country.

He added that Tinubu had been taking “very positive steps” since the beginning of his administration.

The CAN president also stressed that if given the chance, Tinubu would do a lot more to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.

He called on Nigerians not to lose hope but to have patience, noting that the challenges facing the country didn’t start now but have accumulated over the years.

Okoh disclosed that the Christian body believed Nigeria now had “a listening president” and urged Tinubu to continue on that path.

He pledged to continue praying to God to strengthen the president to do more to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.

The CAN president said, “Sincerely, what we found out is that the president is actually sensitive to all the challenges we have, we see that he is aware.

“We see him making very positive steps, even from the beginning of his administration, by the way he has made appointments so far.

“He has come with a great sense of inclusiveness and Nigerians have a sense of belonging. As Nigerians in this government, I tell you that his pronouncements so far and his body language have increased the confidence of Nigerians in Nigeria.

“We believe that if given the chance he will do a lot more, we are praying that the Lord will strengthen his hands to be able to do a lot more and we are praying that the Lord will strengthen his hands to do a lot more and turn around the fortunes of this country.

“We know that there are a lot of challenges, but what we tell our people is that this is just the beginning of this administration. What we are facing now didn’t just start today but several years back and it will take a while to turn around these things.

“The important thing is that there is an intentional step that the president has taken and he is taking to reverse the trend of events, especially in the area of governance.”(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...