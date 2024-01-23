Mohbad Father’s Lawyers Ask Coroner To Summon Primeboy, Two Others

Lawyers to Mr Joshua Aloba, the father of late singer, llerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, have written the Coroner inquiring into the controversial death to summon Ayobami Fisayo (popularly known as Spending), Boluwatife Adeyemo (popularly known as Darosha) and Ibrahim Owodunni (popularly known as Prime Boy) to testify and give eyewitness accounts of the events that led to the death of the singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

By a letter dated Jan. 15th, 2024 and signed by one of the lawyers, Emmanuel Oroko, the application for issuance of summons on the three proposed witnesses says the testimonies of all three persons would provide more factual evidence and shed better light on the unnatural and suspicious circumstances of Sept. 12, 2023, upon which a coroner inquest has been set up.

A part of the letter to the Coroner reads, “Our research for instance has shown that there were incidents on the 3rd Mainland Bridge at about 2.30 am (Sunday, September 10, 2023, that the appropriate witnesses did not mention and which no one has related at the Coroner Inquest and in our opinion would have given away the circumstantial event that led to the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba.”

“In furtherance to the above, we believe that there were also events on 12 September 2023 at the deceased residential premises, which were not mentioned by the appropriate witnesses, and such information would have given a better insight into the real cause of the death of the deceased, as recent events have shown that some probable witnesses have been suborned”.

“These key witnesses include the driver of the car that drove the deceased, his wife, his brother and the witnesses proposed to this honourable coroner Inquest court”.

“Furthermore, we believe that the situation of the CCTV at the deceased residential premises not functional at the time the deceased and others came home may not be true”.

The late Afrobeats singer who lived in the Ikorodu area, died on Sept 12, 2023 at the age of 27.

By a letter dated Sept 18th, 2023 and addressed to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, the law firm of Falana & Falana Chambers had requested a coroner’s inquest into the death.

Following the letter, preliminary enquiries into Mohbad’s death began on Friday, Sept 29, 2023, at the Magistrate court sitting in Ikorodu, Lagos.

So far two police officers, the Investigating Police Officer, ASP Oderinde-Gafar Ajibola and one Muhammad Yusuf, both attached to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba have testified before the coroner on the findings of the police on the matter.

The Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, has also listened to the testimony of MohBad’s Disc Jockey (DJ), Ajisegiri Ayobami, who claimed that he was with him on the day he died.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!