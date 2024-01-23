Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Kanu: Supreme Court releases judgment CTC

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Supreme Court has released the Certified True Copy of the judgment on the suit between the Federal Government and the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The apex court had, on December 15, 2024, set aside a judgment by the lower court that dismissed the terrorism charges against Kanu.

The appeal court had exonerated Kanu following an infringement on his fundamental human rights by the Federal Government.

The Supreme Court, although berated the actions of the government, ruled that Kanu must continue his trial.

The lead counsel for IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in an interview with our correspondent, had lamented that 37 days after judgment was delivered on the matter, the legal team had yet to receive the certified true copy of the judgment.

Similarly, Kanu’s family on Sunday decried the delay by the apex court in releasing the CTC of the judgment to his lawyers.

However, in a post on X formerly known as Twitter on Monday night, a member of the IPOB leader’s legal team, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed that the CTC of the judgment had been released to them.

He noted that the apex court also promised to transmit the case file to the Federal High Court.

“Today, the Supreme Court released the CTC of its judgment in ‘The Federal Republic of Nigeria versus Nnamdi Kanu’. The Court also promised to transmit the case file to the Federal High Court by tomorrow. Sooner than later, we shall lock horns at the Federal High Court to #FreeMNK,” he said.

In 2015 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Kanu was first arrested.

He was subsequently granted bail in April 2017 and fled the country after an invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State, by the Nigerian military in September 2017.

In June 2021 Kanu was re-arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria.

He was then tried at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Drama in Ogun State Govt as Speaker, Oluomo impeached
Next article
Church burnt as religious crisis breaks out in Plateau
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCT Primary School Teachers Protest Non-Payment Of Salary Arrears

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),...

Nigeria To Defend Human Rights Record Before UN Council Today

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Nigeria will defend its human rights record before the...

Nigeria’s Dangote Retains First Place As Forbes Ranks Otedola 20th Richest In Africa

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
American business magazine, Forbes, has ranked the Chairman of...

Mohbad Father’s Lawyers Ask Coroner To Summon Primeboy, Two Others

The Editor The Editor -
Lawyers to Mr Joshua Aloba, the father of late...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCT Primary School Teachers Protest Non-Payment Of Salary Arrears

Colleges 0
Primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),...

Nigeria To Defend Human Rights Record Before UN Council Today

Diplomacy 0
Nigeria will defend its human rights record before the...

Nigeria’s Dangote Retains First Place As Forbes Ranks Otedola 20th Richest In Africa

Lifestyle News 0
American business magazine, Forbes, has ranked the Chairman of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com