Kanu: Supreme Court releases judgment CTC

The Supreme Court has released the Certified True Copy of the judgment on the suit between the Federal Government and the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex court had, on December 15, 2024, set aside a judgment by the lower court that dismissed the terrorism charges against Kanu.

The appeal court had exonerated Kanu following an infringement on his fundamental human rights by the Federal Government.

The Supreme Court, although berated the actions of the government, ruled that Kanu must continue his trial.

The lead counsel for IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in an interview with our correspondent, had lamented that 37 days after judgment was delivered on the matter, the legal team had yet to receive the certified true copy of the judgment.

Similarly, Kanu’s family on Sunday decried the delay by the apex court in releasing the CTC of the judgment to his lawyers.

However, in a post on X formerly known as Twitter on Monday night, a member of the IPOB leader’s legal team, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed that the CTC of the judgment had been released to them.

He noted that the apex court also promised to transmit the case file to the Federal High Court.

“Today, the Supreme Court released the CTC of its judgment in ‘The Federal Republic of Nigeria versus Nnamdi Kanu’. The Court also promised to transmit the case file to the Federal High Court by tomorrow. Sooner than later, we shall lock horns at the Federal High Court to #FreeMNK,” he said.

In 2015 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Kanu was first arrested.

He was subsequently granted bail in April 2017 and fled the country after an invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State, by the Nigerian military in September 2017.

In June 2021 Kanu was re-arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria.

He was then tried at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

