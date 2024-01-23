Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

‘I’m not a blogger,’ Tunde Ednut reacts to Peter Obi’s birthday message

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian entertainer and musician, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, popularly known as Tunde Ednut, has reacted to a birthday message from Peter Obi the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election.

This is coming after Obi sent his congratulatory message in a series of tweets shared on his X handle on Sunday, describing Ednut as an entertainment blogger and global internet influencer.

Obi wrote, “I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the remarkable Nigerian entertainment blogger and global internet influencer, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, widely known as ‘Tunde Ednut’, as he celebrates his 38th birthday.”

Ednut, reacting to the post on his Instagram page on Monday, corrected Obi saying, “I am an entertainer and not a blogger.”

He wrote, “This is huge for me, wow I am very honoured sir, wow, Thank you, but sir I am not a blogger sir, I am an entertainer sir.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NAFDAC certifies Paracetamol tablets in Nigeria
Next article
Northern Senators To Engage Tinubu Over Relocation Of Offices
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Court To Fubara: By Withdrawing All Suits, You’ve Admitted Wrong and Liability

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting Abuja, on Monday,...

My Government Fighting Corruption For Prosperity’s Sake, Tinubu Tells CAN Leadership

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has declared that his government...

Court Declares Fubara’s N800bn 2024 Budget Illegal

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has...

SUPREME COURT VERDICT… Anxiety As Sacked Plateau Lawmakers Vow To Resume

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024 .Senior lawyers in Nigeria have cautioned against the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court To Fubara: By Withdrawing All Suits, You’ve Admitted Wrong and Liability

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting Abuja, on Monday,...

My Government Fighting Corruption For Prosperity’s Sake, Tinubu Tells CAN Leadership

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has declared that his government...

Court Declares Fubara’s N800bn 2024 Budget Illegal

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com