‘I’m not a blogger,’ Tunde Ednut reacts to Peter Obi’s birthday message

January 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian entertainer and musician, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, popularly known as Tunde Ednut, has reacted to a birthday message from Peter Obi the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election.

This is coming after Obi sent his congratulatory message in a series of tweets shared on his X handle on Sunday, describing Ednut as an entertainment blogger and global internet influencer.

Obi wrote, “I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the remarkable Nigerian entertainment blogger and global internet influencer, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, widely known as ‘Tunde Ednut’, as he celebrates his 38th birthday.”

Ednut, reacting to the post on his Instagram page on Monday, corrected Obi saying, “I am an entertainer and not a blogger.”

He wrote, “This is huge for me, wow I am very honoured sir, wow, Thank you, but sir I am not a blogger sir, I am an entertainer sir.” (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...