” I’m fficially done” Harrysong’s wife announces amid marital crisis

January 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Alexer Peres Harry, wife of Nigerian singer Harrysong, took to her Instagram Stories to drop a cryptic post amid her marriage crisis.

“I’m done officially. God help me,” she wrote.

Naija247news recall that Harrysong recently admitted to having marital struggles with his wife, as he described the period as challenging.

Harrysong and Alexer got married in March 2021 in Warri, Delta State.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...