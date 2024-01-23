Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

FG to launch intervention program for MSMEs and large businesses

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has revealed plans to launch an intervention program aimed at enhancing the development of Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

This was announced in a statement issued by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, in Abuja on Monday.

Oduwole explained that the intervention program is a key component of the PEBEC’s 2024 Outlook document, which outlines five strategic pillars for action. The initiative is named the PEBEC Business Champions Programme.

She stated,

“Having worked with MSMEs for over seven years, we realized that while systemic regulatory and judicial interventions are important, strategically, we must be committed to delivering faster results.”

“The Business Champions intervention targets medium to large-sized industries and there are two parts to that programme. The first part is to work with medium-sized enterprises and have a pilot cohort of about 25 businesses.”

“This intervention will be a bespoke service to help these medium businesses navigate the business climate from the government’s perspective,”

She mentioned that the criteria for selecting businesses would be based on factors such as revenue, tax contributions, job creation, sectors, and export proceeds.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Netflix films chief Stuber to depart, start own firm
Next article
NIMC to launch NIN enrollment app for Nigerians in Diaspora
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Court To Fubara: By Withdrawing All Suits, You’ve Admitted Wrong and Liability

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting Abuja, on Monday,...

My Government Fighting Corruption For Prosperity’s Sake, Tinubu Tells CAN Leadership

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has declared that his government...

Court Declares Fubara’s N800bn 2024 Budget Illegal

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has...

SUPREME COURT VERDICT… Anxiety As Sacked Plateau Lawmakers Vow To Resume

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024 .Senior lawyers in Nigeria have cautioned against the...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court To Fubara: By Withdrawing All Suits, You’ve Admitted Wrong and Liability

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting Abuja, on Monday,...

My Government Fighting Corruption For Prosperity’s Sake, Tinubu Tells CAN Leadership

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has declared that his government...

Court Declares Fubara’s N800bn 2024 Budget Illegal

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com