Equity Market Appreciates by 1.31%, All-Share Index hit 95,768.12 points

January 23, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Nigeria Stock market on Monday appreciated by 1.31%, as the All-Share Index hit a new high of 95,768.12 points, an increase of 1,230 points from last Friday’s 94,538.12 points.
Dangote Cement, which has been on a bullish ride since last week, continued the run this week, gaining 9.99% to cross the N10 trillion mark.
Equities gained N673 billion as the market cap appreciated by 1.31% to hit N52.408 trillion, up from last Friday’s N51.735 trillion.
In terms of trading volume, there was a 14.5% decline to 721.81 million units, from last Friday’s 844.49 million units. In terms of trading value, there was a 4.2% decline to N14.41 billion from last Friday’s N15.04 billion.
Market Indices
NGX All-Share Index: 95,768.12 points
% Day Change: +1.31%
Day’s Lowest: 94,538.12 points
Day’s Highest: 96,307.46 points
% YTD: +28.08%
Market Cap: N52.41 trillion
Volume Traded: 721.81 million units
Value Traded: N14.41 billion
Top Gainers
SUNUASSUR: +10.00% to close at N1.98
DANGCEM: +9.99% to close at N592.60
TRIPPLEG: +9.81% to close at N2.35
ETERNA: +9.80% to close at N25.20
CUTIX: +8.89% to close at N2.94
UNILEVER: +7.96% to close at N21.70
Top Losers
FLOURMILL: -10.00% to close at N42.30
CADBURY: -10.00% to close at N26.10
UPL: -10.00% to close at N3.60
MCNICHOLS: -10.00% to close at N1.62
SOVRENINS: -10.00% to close at N0.54%
JAIZBANK: -9.86% to close at N3.11
Top Traded Stocks
In terms of volume, TRANSCORP (-2.36%) led with 66.52 million units, followed by VERITASKAP (-9.09%) with 47.00 million units, ACCESSCORP (-2.67%) with 40.01 million units, UNIVINSURE (-2.04%) with 38.88 million units, and JAPAULGOLD (+1.60%) with 32.82 million units.
In terms of value, NESTLE (-7.19%) led with N1.97 billion, followed by MTNN (-0.03%) with N1.76 billion, TRANSCORP (-2.36%) with N1.23 billion, DANGCEM (9.99%) with N1.20 billion, and ACCESSCORP (-2.67%) with N1.17 billion.
For stocks worth over N1 trillion, the trading sentiment was mixed, as DANGCEM recorded a 9.99% gain to become the first Nigerian company to cross the N10 trillion market cap level.
However, members of the category such as UBA (-0.16%), ZENITHBANK (-2.22%), ACCESSCORP (-2.67%), and MTNN (-0.03%) recorded price declines.
Other members of the category, GTCO, BUAFOODS, BUACEMENT, GEREGU, TRANSCOHOT, AIRTELAFRI, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes.
FBNH (-0.19%) continued its share price decline from last week.(www.naija247news.com).