Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Equity Market Appreciates by 1.31%, All-Share Index hit 95,768.12 points

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria Stock market on Monday appreciated by 1.31%, as the All-Share Index hit a new high of 95,768.12 points, an increase of 1,230 points from last Friday’s 94,538.12 points.

Dangote Cement, which has been on a bullish ride since last week, continued the run this week, gaining 9.99% to cross the N10 trillion mark.

Equities gained N673 billion as the market cap appreciated by 1.31% to hit N52.408 trillion, up from last Friday’s N51.735 trillion.

In terms of trading volume, there was a 14.5% decline to 721.81 million units, from last Friday’s 844.49 million units. In terms of trading value, there was a 4.2% decline to N14.41 billion from last Friday’s N15.04 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 95,768.12 points

% Day Change: +1.31%

Day’s Lowest: 94,538.12 points

Day’s Highest: 96,307.46 points

% YTD: +28.08%

Market Cap: N52.41 trillion

Volume Traded: 721.81 million units

Value Traded: N14.41 billion

Top Gainers

SUNUASSUR: +10.00% to close at N1.98

DANGCEM: +9.99% to close at N592.60

TRIPPLEG: +9.81% to close at N2.35

ETERNA: +9.80% to close at N25.20

CUTIX: +8.89% to close at N2.94

UNILEVER: +7.96% to close at N21.70

Top Losers

FLOURMILL: -10.00% to close at N42.30

CADBURY: -10.00% to close at N26.10

UPL: -10.00% to close at N3.60

MCNICHOLS: -10.00% to close at N1.62

SOVRENINS: -10.00% to close at N0.54%

JAIZBANK: -9.86% to close at N3.11

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, TRANSCORP (-2.36%) led with 66.52 million units, followed by VERITASKAP (-9.09%) with 47.00 million units, ACCESSCORP (-2.67%) with 40.01 million units, UNIVINSURE (-2.04%) with 38.88 million units, and JAPAULGOLD (+1.60%) with 32.82 million units.

In terms of value, NESTLE (-7.19%) led with N1.97 billion, followed by MTNN (-0.03%) with N1.76 billion, TRANSCORP (-2.36%) with N1.23 billion, DANGCEM (9.99%) with N1.20 billion, and ACCESSCORP (-2.67%) with N1.17 billion.

For stocks worth over N1 trillion, the trading sentiment was mixed, as DANGCEM recorded a 9.99% gain to become the first Nigerian company to cross the N10 trillion market cap level.

However, members of the category such as UBA (-0.16%), ZENITHBANK (-2.22%), ACCESSCORP (-2.67%), and MTNN (-0.03%) recorded price declines.

Other members of the category, GTCO, BUAFOODS, BUACEMENT, GEREGU, TRANSCOHOT, AIRTELAFRI, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes.

FBNH (-0.19%) continued its share price decline from last week.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Plot To Kill Benue State Speaker Uncovered, Suspects Arrested
Next article
Ogun Banker and Father of One Declared Missing
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ogun Banker and Father of One Declared Missing

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An Employee of a microfinance bank...

Plot To Kill Benue State Speaker Uncovered, Suspects Arrested

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Police Force, through the...

Court To Fubara: By Withdrawing All Suits, You’ve Admitted Wrong and Liability

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting Abuja, on Monday,...

My Government Fighting Corruption For Prosperity’s Sake, Tinubu Tells CAN Leadership

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has declared that his government...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ogun Banker and Father of One Declared Missing

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An Employee of a microfinance bank...

Plot To Kill Benue State Speaker Uncovered, Suspects Arrested

Security News 0
January 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Police Force, through the...

Court To Fubara: By Withdrawing All Suits, You’ve Admitted Wrong and Liability

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 23,2024. A Federal High Court sitting Abuja, on Monday,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com