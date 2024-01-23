DSS arrests Miyetti Allah’s president for setting up vigilante group

Operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, over the creation of a vigilante group in Nasarawa State.

Bodejo was arrested on Tuesday at the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office, Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The DSS operatives alongside some soldiers of the Nigerian Army, were said to have stormed the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office close to Goshen Church, at about 3:40 pm on Tuesday, as they drove off after arresting Bodejo at the gate.

A DSS source who confirmed the arrest to our correspondent revealed that Bodejo was arrested over fears that the creation of the Nomad’s Vigilante Group could cause violence across the country.

He added that the group was not registered with the DSS, the police, or any other security agency, hence it is not recognised by the Federal Government.

The source said, “Our (DSS) operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army stormed the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office in Nasarawa this afternoon, and we’ve arrested their National President, Bello Bodejo, for creating a vigilante group that is not recognised by the government.

“The creation of that nomad’s vigilante group could cause violence in the country. The group was not registered with the DSS, the police, or any other security agency, and the group is not recognised by the Federal Government.”

When contacted over the development, the DSS’ spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, did not respond to phone calls and text messages by our correspondent.

Meanwhile, following the creation of the vigilante group, Bodejo had emphasised that the volunteer vigilantes would strictly adhere to the country’s existing laws during their operations.

During the inauguration in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Bodejo urged the volunteer vigilantes to work in collaboration with the Police, Army, and other security agencies to ensure a more comprehensive approach to security across the 13 local councils of Nasarawa.

