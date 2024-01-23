Drama in Ogun State Govt as Speaker, Oluomo impeached

In a legislative upheaval, Ogun State House of Assembly ousted Speaker Olakunle Oluomo, with 18 out of 26 members voting for impeachment.

The allegations against Oluomo included gross misconduct, highhandedness, lack of transparency, financial misappropriation, and pursuit of personal interests.

The impeachment took place during a session led by Deputy Speaker Bolanle Ajayi. Oluomo, representing Ifo State Constituency, was reportedly attending an event when colleagues moved against him.

The assembly elected Oludaisi Elemide as the new speaker. The development unfolded amid reported shootings by security officers loyal to Oluomo. Elemide assured the public of a law-abiding leadership focused on supporting the governor.

Oluomo, currently facing trial for financial misappropriation, maintained his innocence. The Commissioner of Police visited the assembly complex to ensure law and order, while the house adjourned sitting for a week.

