‘‘Don’t be faithful until you’re married’ – Tacha tells single ladies

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial reality TV star and media personality Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has urged women in relationships not to be faithful to their partners until they are engaged or married.

According to her, there is no oath in a relationship that binds women to being faithful.

She maintained that women in relationships are single until they are married.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast, Tacha said: “You have to be in a relationship and not be faithful until you probably get a ring or until you’re getting married, where you have to swear an oath.

“Because which oath did you swear in a relationship that you are faithful? You are single until you are married.”

Speaking in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast, Tacha said: "You have to be in a relationship and not be faithful until you probably get a ring or until you're getting married, where you have to swear an oath.

"Because which oath did you swear in a relationship that you are faithful? You are single until you are married."

