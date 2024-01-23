Church burnt as religious crisis breaks out in Plateau

January 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) has been set ablaze in Plateau State, In what seems like a brewing religious crisis in North-Central, Nigeria.

According to reports, the rampaging armed men are currently torching church buildings and attacking those perceived to be Christians in Mangu, Plateau State.

A resident of the area told SaharaReporters that the assailants, suspected to be herdsmen came from the surrounding bushes.

She said there is pandemonium in Mangu town as residents are scampering to safety.

The resident who pleaded anonymity said, “As we speak the COCIN Church near Sabon Kasuwa is on fire and they are advancing towards other churches in town.”

When contacted to confirm the incident, the Plateau State spokesperson for the police, DSP Alabo did not answer a call to his mobile phone and did not reply to a text message sent to him.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...