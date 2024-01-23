Blinken meets Nigeria’s Tinubu, other African leaders today

In an effort to strengthen ties with key African democracies amidst global crises, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with the presidents of Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The meetings with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu aim to build a united front. Notably, these West African nations have supported the U.S., aligning on issues such as condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This contrasts with South Africa, accused by the U.S. of allowing arms shipments to Russia. Blinken’s visit also includes stops in Angola and Cape Verde, reflecting U.S. commitment to Africa’s development.

Despite recent softer diplomacy, President Biden did not fulfill his promise to visit the continent in 2023.

The geopolitical dynamics involve navigating regional crises, such as the coup in Niger and increasing ties between coup leaders and Russia. Overall, Blinken seeks strategic partnerships and emphasizes Africa’s importance to the U.S. future.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...