Blinken Assures US Investment in Nigerian Tech Sector

During his African tour, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed the readiness of American companies to collaborate and invest in the Nigerian economy.

Blinken, following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, highlighted the tech sector as a focal point for partnership.

Emphasizing the commitment to President Tinubu’s one million digital jobs initiative, Blinken mentioned collaborations between US tech giants and Nigerian partners.

He stated that American entrepreneurs, venture capital firms, and tech companies are actively involved in fostering startups, financing initiatives, and expanding internet access in Nigeria.

Despite acknowledging the challenging business environment and Nigeria’s corruption perception, Blinken sees the country as offering competitive opportunities for investors.

He stressed the importance of addressing corruption and facilitating capital repatriation to attract foreign investments.

Tinubu’s reforms, despite facing short-term challenges, have garnered praise from investors, and Blinken affirmed continued US support to mitigate the impacts on the Nigerian people.

