Politics & Govt News

Uzodimma Will Surpass First Term Achievements, Say Hunters

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 22,2024.

Imo State commander of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) Dr. Fabian Onyewuchii Iwuoha has said Governor Hope Uzodimma will reconstruct the state during his second term.

He said the governor had executed laudable projects in his first tenure which were largely instrumental to the socioeconomic advancement of the state.

Iwuoha said the people are benefitting from these projects and people-oriented policies of the ‘shared prosperity government.’

He told newsmen in Owerri, the state capital that the road projects, youth training and empowerment on technology, entrepreneurial, agricultural and marketing skills, dredging of Oguta/Orashi River to the Atlantic Ocean to enhance trade and commerce, indicated that the governor meant well for the people.

The commander listed employment of primary school teachers, building of blocks and rehabilitation of dilapidated schools as eloquent testimony of the governor’s commitment to develop the state.

Iwuoha also indicated that the various structures, building of housing estates, revamping of Adapalm plantation, reinstatement of some sacked workers of Adapalm and payment of backlog salaries, promotion of workers and regular payment of salaries to both state and local government workers are land mark achievements.

He said the rehabilitation of healthcare centres across the state, erection of three mega general hospitals in Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru East through ISOPADEC, among others are outstanding footprints of the governor’s commitment towards driving the state to greater heights.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
