South East

Uzodimma okays appointment of Ogwudire as Special Adviser, Diaspora Sports

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has approved the appointment of former professional basketball player, Mr. Kingsley Ogwudire as Special Adviser, Diaspora Sports.

His appointment takes effect immediately.

Ogwudire, a highly accomplished Senior Executive Officer and Advisor with over 19 years of triumph in sports, banking and organisational operations, also had a remarkable career in the Nigerian Basketball Association (NBA) and other International teams.

A strategic leader with proven track record in financial management, operations and entrepreneurial ventures, Ogwudire is the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of XCEPTION LLC, an outfit with which he pioneers innovative platforms to transform the athletic recruitment and fundraising landscape of the country, particularly Imo State.

He is currently spearheading an unprecedented Football and Basketball Showcase in Owerri, the Imo State capital, an activity that aims to identify and select promising young ones, aged 14 to 19, nurture their talents for potential scholarship opportunities in American schools as well as provide a pathway for aspiring athletes to pursue both their athletic and academic dreams.

Ogwudire, 52, studied Business Administration at Montana State University – Northern, Havre, Montana, and Foothill College, Los Altos, CA respectively, and boasts of incredible dual professional competences in sport and banking.

Governor Uzodimma is confident Ogwudire’s appointment will add value to the Shared Prosperity 3R Government of Imo State

