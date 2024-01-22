Unilever Nigeria Plc records N97.44bn for the year ended 31, December 2023

January 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unilever Nigeria Plc on Friday, January 19, 2024 published its Unaudited Financial Statement for the year ended 31, December 2023.

The Company reported a turnover of N97.438 billion for the 12 months period, up by 50.73% from N64.643 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 91.26% to N8.54 billion from N4.47 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Unilever stands at N 1.49.

At the share price of N20.10, the P/E ratio of Unilever Nigeria Plc stands at 13.52x with earnings yield of 7.40%.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...