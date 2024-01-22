Tinubu Hails Social Media Influencer Reno Omokri At 50

Jan 22,2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
President Bola Tinubu has congratulated social media influencer and author, Mr. Reno Omokri, as he marked his 50th birthday on January 22, 2024.
The President, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale,
commended Mr. Omokri for his dutifulness in providing constructive opinions on national issues, regardless of his political disposition.
President Tinubu wished Mr. Omokri, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Special Assistant on Digital Media to former President Goodluck Jonathan from 2011 to 2015, many more years in good health as he continues to contribute his quota to national development.(www.naija247news.com)