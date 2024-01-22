This Is Best Nigeria Team I’ve Played In – Super Eagles Captain Troost-Ekong

Netherlands-Born William Troost-Ekong Shines for Nigeria in AFCON Triumph

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Netherlands-born and England-educated William Troost-Ekong, now a key player for the Super Eagles, showcased his international prowess by securing a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The captain expressed confidence in the current Nigerian team, emphasizing the defensive strength that may be underrated.

Troost-Ekong, who initially dreamed of playing for the Dutch national team, embraced representing Nigeria after a call from then-coach Stephen Keshi.

As he contributes to Nigeria’s AFCON journey, Troost-Ekong reflects on the sense of rightness in playing for his father’s homeland.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...