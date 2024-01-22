The Potential Economic Impact of Losing AGOA Benefits for South Africa

As tensions rise in U.S.-South Africa relations, particularly due to South Africa’s joint naval drill with Russia and China, there’s ongoing debate about whether South Africa should be excluded from an AGOA renewal in 2025.

While the dominant narrative suggests disastrous consequences for South Africa, a quantitative analysis using a computable general equilibrium (CGE) model reveals a more nuanced picture.

AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act), in effect since 2000, initially significantly benefited South Africa’s economy. Automotive exports to the U.S. increased, but over time, diversification and trade diversion led to a decline in benefits.

The CGE model examines the potential economic impact of losing both AGOA and the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which also provides trade benefits.

The study indicates that a loss of AGOA benefits would have a relatively small impact on South Africa’s exports and gross domestic product (GDP). Total exports to the U.S. are projected to fall by about 2.7%, with specific sectors like food and beverages and transport equipment experiencing more significant declines.

Surprisingly, the overall GDP decline is estimated at just 0.06%, attributed to nominally higher tariffs and the composition of South Africa’s export basket. The study suggests that average tariffs for most products remain below 5%, minimizing the impact on total production. The U.S. is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner, but the majority of exports to the U.S. are in minerals and metals, which don’t significantly benefit from AGOA.

However, the CGE model doesn’t consider potential impacts on investment and market confidence. South Africa has struggled with low private sector investment, and the loss of AGOA benefits could further affect confidence, depending on the reason behind the loss.

Notably, the U.S. relies on South Africa for critical minerals, making AGOA a form of economic diplomacy. South Africa provides a substantial share of U.S. imports for minerals like chromium, manganese, titanium, platinum, and others. Policymakers are urged to consider including a critical minerals provision in a revised AGOA to maintain economic diplomacy and secure critical mineral supplies.

In summary, while a loss of AGOA benefits may not have a catastrophic direct impact on South Africa’s economy, the potential ramifications for U.S. critical mineral supplies underscore the importance of strategic considerations in trade relationships.

