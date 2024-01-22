Menu
Suspected cultists kill three in Edo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three people were killed in a renewed cult clash in Benin City, the Edo State capital on Sunday night, January 21, 2024.

Recall that no fewer than 30 people including a journalist with the Independent Radio and Television Station and vigilante heads were killed during a bloody cult war between members of the Black Axe and their rival Supreme Eiye Confraternities that characterised the last yuletide season in Benin.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, two of the latest victims identified as Denco and Ariba were killed at a drinking parlour at Igun junction by Igbesanmwan and Oza street off Sokponba Road in Benin.

It was gathered that while Denco was accosted by the assailants at the drinking joint, Ariba was killed inside his room, after leaving his doors open after getting himself drunk.

The development, according to a source, led to the killing of the third victim at the 2nd East Circular area the same Sunday night, bringing the total number of casualties to three.

It would be recalled again that a middle-aged man was shot dead inside his car along Upper Siluko road by Textile Mill junction by suspected cultists who information revealed are hell-bent on avenging the death of their members during last December killings.

The yet-to-be-identified victim was said to have been driving along the road when his killers pumped bullets through his side wheel screen, killing him on the spot.

Spokesperson for the Police Command in Edo State, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor told the publication that he is yet to be briefed on the incidents.

“Not until we see our report coming from there ( scene of crime), I will not be able to make a statement I don’t know about. Whatever I would say will be from the report that is coming from that place,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).

