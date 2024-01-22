Stock market sustains uptrend, returns 13.84% WtD

January 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bullish note with 13.84% growth. Year to date, the market has returned 26.43% with the All Share Index and Market Capitalisation at 94,538.12 points and N51.735 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 5.179 billion units of shares in 79,012 deals, valued at N77.80 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 81 equities emerged as gainers while 16 equities declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

The Initiate Plc led 80 other gainers in the course of last week as it gained 59.78% to close at N2.94 from the previous close of N1.84.

Dangote Cement, Honeywell Flour, May & Baker and MCNICHOLS grew their share prices by 53.94%, 50.77%, 50.46% and 46.34% respectively.

Others top 10 gainers include: BUACEMENT 45.80%, Veritas Kapital 45.28%, CHAMS 42.61%, Unity Bank 41.70% and Ne Insurance 39.13% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Royal Exchange led other price decliners as it shed 22.45% of its share price to close at N0.76 from the previous close of N0.98.

Ikeja Hotel, Linkage Insurance, MULTIVERSE and UCAP among other price decliners shed their share prices by 10.57%, 8.16%, 6.59% and 6.27% respectively.

Others top 10 price decliners include: FBNH (5.00%), CUSTODIAN (4.93%), GTCO (4.74%), STANBIC IBTC (4.41%) and C & I Leasing (4.13%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

