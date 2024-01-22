South-South Governors Advocate Seaport Decentralization and Regional Collaboration

The Governors of the South-south geopolitical zone, represented by the BRACED Commission (Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, and Delta States), have announced plans to engage with the federal government regarding the decentralization and rehabilitation of seaports in the region.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In addition, they expressed the need for a constitutional review to devolve more powers, resources, and responsibilities to the states for enhanced economic growth, development, security, and peaceful coexistence.

During a meeting hosted by Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, the governors discussed key infrastructure development, environmental protection, and regional economic cooperation, emphasizing mutual benefits for sustainable development in the South-South.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...