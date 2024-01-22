Singer Burna Boy to perform at 2024 Grammy Awards

January 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has been confirmed as one of the performers for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Last week, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa were announced as the first 2024 Grammy Awards performers.

On Sunday, the Recording Academy announced via press release that Travis Scott, Luke Combs, and Burna Boy will be performing on the Sunday, February 4 telecast.

Future performers and presenters for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be announced in the coming days and weeks ahead.

Trevor Noah will be hosting the telecast, which will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus.

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy is up for four Grammys this year – Best Global Music Album (I Told Them…), Best African Music Performance (City Boys), Best Global Music Performance (Alone), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (Sittin’ On Top of the World).

Burna Boy has one Grammy win from the 63rd Grammys in 2021, taking home Best Global Music Album for Twice As Tall. (www.naija247news.com).

